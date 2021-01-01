It's time to ask nature.
How does nature ...
produce color?
Humanity faces many challenges. Nature holds
solutions. To discover them, all we have to do is
ask. Begin your search here, or explore featured
content below to learn from other species'
successful strategies and adaptations.
Collections
Nature is more than the sum of its parts. Explore the connections between individual biological strategies, innovations, or educational resources as leading thinkers, scientists, artists, and others reflect on unifying themes in biomimicry.
Ray of Hope Accelerator Gallery
Accelerating the growth of nature-inspired startups to scale systemic solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges
Apply today to join the 2024 cohort of this transformational program, and discover inspiring innovations from more than 40 previous participants!
The Whys and Hows Behind Favorite Wow!s
Some of the most well-known, awe-inspiring facts about nature are among the least commonly understood.
Explore some of our favorite biological strategies on AskNature and discover the inspiring underlying mechanisms that make them possible.
For Educators
The world of the future will be designed by the students of today. AskNature has tools to help educators bring biomimicry into the classroom for a single day or for a whole school year.
Biomimicry Youth Design Challenge
Biomimicry Institute
A free, hands-on, project-based learning experience and competition in which students work in teams to explore the wonders of the natural world and apply what they learn to create innovations that support a healthier planet.
Biological Strategy Printables
Biomimicry Institute
If you need an offline version of AskNature's content, these pages have you covered.
Introducing Biomimicry in High School
Biomimicry Institute
This collection of activities provides a high school level introduction to the concept of biomimicry, along with instruction to support student use of the resources on the AskNature website to apply biomimicry to any design challenge.
Biomimicry: Nature as Model, Measure, and Mentor
Cloud Institute for Sustainability Education
In this three-part lesson students explore what nature can teach us about the principles of sustainable design and reflect on applications to a problem in their home, school, or community.
Biological Strategies
We've curated more than 1700 strategies of living beings that can serve as inspiration for human innovation. Whatever challenge you're looking to address, nature can serve as your model, measure, and mentor.
Layered Bone Holds Gas to Control Buoyancy
Cuttlefish
Cuttlefish control their buoyancy by changing the mix of liquid and gas within their multi-layered cuttlebone.
Fungus Turns Cicadas Into “Salt Shakers of Death”
Cicada
Parasitic fungus secretes behavior-modifying chemicals into cicadas that dramatically changes their sex drive.
Microstructure Offers Efficient Flight
Common skimmer
Wings of dragonflies offer highly efficient flight and lightweight characteristics due to a series of adaptive materials that form a very complex composite structure.
Granules Anchor Adhesive Proteins on Webs
Spiders
Glue droplets on orb-weaver spider webs resist slippage through adhesion, elongation under load, and force transfer due to granules.
Birds Incubate Eggs With Heat From Compost
Mallee fowl
The nests of mallee fowl provide warmth for eggs by use of rotting vegetation and an insulating layer of soil.
Saucer-like Structure Aids Spore Dispersal
Bird's nest fungus
The saucer-like top of a bird's nest fungus launches spore capsules by deflecting heavy raindrops that dislodge the capsules and disperse them.
Algae Make Salamander Embryos Solar-Powered
Spotted salamander
Spotted salamanders exchange nutrients with internal algae to grow faster.
Bees and Flowers Harness Static Electricity to Spread Pollen
Bees
Various structures build or concentrate charge to efficiently move pollen from flowers to bees (and back).
Bones Heal Themselves
Vertebrates (Mammals, Fish, Birds, Reptiles)
Bones maintain skeletal homeostasis by balancing the activities of osteoblasts and osteoclasts.
Social Changes Change Behavior and Appearance, Too
Desert locust
Swarming locusts eat toxic plants and change color as a warning to predators.
Wings Fold Multiple Times Without Wear
Beetles
Wings of beetles fold multiple times without wear or fatigue by having resilin in key joints.
Platypus Bills Sense Motion and Electricity to Detect Prey
Platypus
Platypus bills integrate signals from two different sensory systems to better identify and track prey.
Protein Protects Eye From Infection
Humans
Peptides found in the protein cytokeratin 6A in humans protect from microbial infection by inhibiting bacterial mobility.
Mineral Crystals Enhance Rasping Power
Common European limpet
The limpet's radular teeth contain iron and silicon, forming a composite structure that enhances mechanical strength and efficiency in scraping algae from rocks.
Hairs Wick Liquid
African crested rat
Fibril bundles in perforated cylindrical hair of African crested rat wick liquid by capillary action.
Moths Make Sense of Barely-There Scents
Moths
Moth antennae sense specific airborne molecules in minute concentrations.
Adhesive Sticks Under Water
Caulobacter crescentus
Adhesive secreted by Caulobacter crescentus sticks to surfaces under water using glue made from sugar molecules.
Beetle Bubble Serves as an Underwater Lung
Aquatic beetle
A bubble attached to an African beetle allows it to breathe underwater by absorbing air generated by a fast-moving stream.
Microbial Consortium Protect Plant Hosts From Harmful Pathogens
Bacteria
Plants recruit beneficial soil microbes to suppress disease-causing organisms.
Scales Minimize Abrasive Damage
Kenyan sand boa
Scales of the Kenyan sand boa minimize abrasive damage by exhibiting a gradient in hardness and elasticity.
Penguins Sleep and Wake Thousands of Times a Day
Chinstrap penguin
Chinstrap penguins maintain near constant alertness by only sleeping for seconds at a time.
Heartbeat Pattern Creates Smooth Flow
Animals
The rhythm of beating hearts reduces the energy needed to circulate fluids by reducing the amount of turbulence.
Nature’s Affinity for Symmetry
Common to all organisms
Symmetrical body plans are a form of efficiency given the rules of genetic coding.
Innovations
AskNature’s innovation database makes it easy to explore hundreds of products and design solutions inspired by nature's genius and the workings of living organisms.
Coordinated Robot Swarm Inspired by Snails
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Domed robots mimic snail locomotion and suction capabilities to move separately and join together.
Extraction Method Inspired by Mussels
Pennsylvania State University
The mussel-inspired nanocellulose (MINC) coating from Pennsylvania State University uses negatively charged ions to pull rare earth elements from water while using little energy.
Functional Surface Finishing Inspired by Plants and Insects
Fusion Bionic
Fusion Bionic uses laser interference patterns to efficiently produce micro and nano textures on a wide variety of materials.
Colorful, Waterproof Textiles Inspired by Arthropods
Amphico
Amphico mimics the waterproofing strategy of springtails and the coloring of butterflies to produce easy-to-recycle performance clothing.
Construction Decomposition Inspired by Forests
Mycocycle
Mycocycle uses fungi to break down toxic petrochemicals and produce sturdy, lightweight mycelium byproducts.
Natural Produce Preservative Packets Inspired by Plants
GreenPod Labs
GreenPod Labs mimics the natural chemical signaling in whole plants to keep harvested produce fresher for longer.
Self-Degrading Plastics Inspired by Cellular Processes
Intropic Materials
Intropic Materials mimics the way chaperone proteins protect enzymes to create self-degrading plastics.
Modular Building Material Inspired by Sponges
Metavoxel
Metavoxel creates high-performance materials by mimicking the open cellular architecture of bone, wood, and sponges.
Wind Turbine Tech Inspired by Owl Feathers and Maple Seeds
Biome Renewables
Biome Renewables adjusts the aeroacoustics of existing turbine blades to decrease turbulence and increase efficiency.
High-Performance Biocomposites Inspired by Trees
Strong by Form
Strong by Form mimics the growth patterns of trees to fuse the sustainability of wood with the performance of advanced composites.
High-Powered Cleaners Inspired by Enzymes
Sudoc
Sudoc uses enzyme-inspired catalysts to rapidly break down toxins and complex chemicals in the environment, and then break down themselves as well.
Sunblock Inspired by Compounds in Our Eyes
Sóliome
Sóliome produces non-toxic, biodegradable sunscreen based on the UV-protection provided by kynurenine molecules.
Burrowing Robot Inspired by Earthworms
Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia
The soft robot from the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia mimics the motion created by worms’ longitudinal and circular muscles.
Mechanical Sniffer Inspired by Canines
National Institute of Standards and Technology
The ventilation system from the National Institute of Standards and Technology fits onto commercial detectors and both inspires and expires air to improve sampling flow dynamics.
Optimized Structural Materials Inspired by Cuttlefish and Mantis Shrimp
Georgia Tech
Structural material from the Georgia Institute of Technology is made of continuously embedded microstructures that increase the material's overall strength.
Waterproof Adhesive Inspired by Brown Algae and Marine Mussels
University of Waterloo
Adhesive from University of Waterloo is a novel hydrogel composite that can bond dissimilar materials while submerged in water.
Osmotic Microfluidic Device Inspired by Trees and Plants
MIT
Microfluidic device from MIT uses slow, steady osmosis and a sugar cube to continuously pump liquid.
Preventative Vision Screening Device Inspired by Octopus Vision
University of Bristol
Vision screening device from University of Bristol uses thresholds of polarized light to assess the presence (or lack) of macular pigments in human eyes, a fast method to diagnose future vision problems.
Printable Electronic Material Inspired by Trees
Simon Fraser University
Electronic material from Simon Fraser University is made of a wood-derived cellulose that enables electronic devices to be recycled at the end of their usable lives.
Programmable Stretchable Surfaces Inspired by Octopuses
Cornell University
Stretchable surfaces from Cornell are made of extensible silicone with inextensible mesh that can instantly transform from a flat sheet to a 3D shape.
Realistic Swimming Robot Inspired by Zebrafish
NYU
Swimming robot from NYU interacts with its surroundings to actively avoid obstacles and learn on its own.
Search Algorithm Inspired by Arboreal Ant Trail Networks
Stanford
Algorithm from Stanford is parameterized by field data enabling it to quickly fix network disruptions.
Waterproof Adhesive Disc Inspired by Remora Fish
Harvard & Beihang University
Adhesive disc from Harvard and Beihang University has thousands of fiber spinules on a rubber base that enables it to attach to a variety of surfaces underwater.
Whales and dolphins
Juvenile Friendships Help Throughout Life
Bottlenose dolphin
Bottlenose dolphins develop lifelong friendships early on that will benefit them through shared information, cooperation, and other means.
Whistles Compensate for Underwater Sound Distortion
Dolphins
Dolphins send out broadband whistles and bursts of clicks to prevent messages from being distorted underwater.
Peer-to-Peer Learning Spreads Innovations Rapidly
Bottlenose dolphin
New generations of bottlenose dolphins adapt to changing situations by learning from peers and not just mothers.
Bubbles Corral Prey
Humpback whale
Humpback whales control movement of prey by blowing spiraling nets of bubbles underwater.
Skin Resists Microorganisms
Long-finned pilot whale
The skin of pilot whales resists microorganisms thanks to microscopic pores and nanoridges, surrounded by a secreted enzymatic gel which denatures proteins and carbohydrates.
Tail Fluke Powers Swimming
Humpback whale
The tail fluke of the humpback whale breaks through the water as the tail is moved up and down, enabling powerful swimming.
Hairlike Fringe Filters Food
Blue whale
Baleen whales use fringed sheets of keratin to strain food from water before they swallow.
Blood Vessel Network Prevents Heat Loss at Body Surface
Gray whale
The blood vessel network in the tongues of gray whales precools blood to avoid heat loss via counter-current heat exchange.
Body Shape Reduces Friction
Bottlenose dolphin
The body of the dolphin has low friction in water by having an optimal length to diameter ratio.
Deep Divers Manage Temperature
Cuvier's beaked whale
Veins and arteries of Cuvier's beaked whales manage heat through different configurations of counter-current heat exchangers.
Blubber Absorbs Heat
Bottlenose dolphin
The blubber of the bottlenose dolphin absorbs heat by acting as a phase change material
Flippers Provide Lift, Reduce Drag
Humpback whale
The flippers of the humpback whale channel flow and increase aerodynamic efficiency due to tubercles or bumps.
Baleen Tangles to Capture Prey
Bowhead whale
Baleen in throat of bowhead whale traps prey by tangling fringed edges together.
Chirps Carry Through Water
Chirps of dolphins carry through water because they are multi-rate, ultra-short wave forms.
Noise Stuns Prey
Spinner dolphin
The members of spinner dolphin pods stun and capture fish by emitting ultrasonic beams.
Navigation Underwater
Whales and dolphins
Whales navigate with incredible accuracy underwater using Earth's magnetic fields.
Biosonar Gives an Accurate Imaging
High resolution biosonar of dolphins, bats and mole rats gives an accurate imaging by using real-time data processing.
Trees
Ventilating Shade Structure Inspired by Trees
FootstepFloor
The Fractal Shade from FootstepFloor uses fractal patterns to create well-ventilated sunshade and prevent radiant heat.
Underground Network Distributes Resources
Mycorrhizal fungi
Mycorrhizal network sustains diversity in a forest by transporting nutrients and water.
Poison Protects Seeds
Yew
The seeds of yew trees are protected from being eaten by large animals because they contain poisonous compounds called taxanes.
Fluorophores Enhance Photosynthesis
The cuticular wax of the dwarf mountain pine enhances photosynthesis by using fluorophores that convert UV light into blue light that can be used for photosynthesis, even under low-light conditions.
Tornado-like Spinning Increases Seed Dispersion
Japanese maple
The leading edge of the tornado-like spinning maple seed provides a constant lift force, allowing seeds to disperse over a greater area.
Trees Absorb Water Directly From Clouds
Tropical montane cloud forest
Trees in cloud forests cope with the dry season by absorbing water from clouds directly through their leaves.
Relationship Provides Nutrients
Mountain treeshrew
Nepenthes pitcher plants and treeshrews maintain a mutually beneficial relationship by exchanging nutrients.
Helical Wound Fibres Increase Toughness
Plants
Cellulose fibers in plant stems increase toughness by winding around tubes at an angle
Structure Distributes Stress
Scots pine
Trunks and branches of trees withstand external stresses through load-adaptive growth.
Roots Stabilize Trees Against Wind
Longleaf pine
Roots of longleaf pine protect from strong winds by forming both large anchoring taproots and a widespread lateral root system.
Vibration Firms Mud Nest
Apostlebird
The mud nest of the apostlebird is a sturdy home high in the trees, built using a jiggled-mud construction technique.
Leaf Color and Shape Enhance Cooling Effect
Sand drago
The cooling effects of shade trees in subtropical regions are most influenced by foliage density and leaf thickness, leaf texture, and leaf color lightness.
Spiral Fibers Strengthen Tree Trunk
Pines
The trunks of pine trees withstands wind and snow via spiral growth.
Structures Facilitate Pollen Dispersal
Pines
Air-filled sacs in the pollen grains of pine trees allow pollen to travel farther through the air
Deciduous Trees Allow Higher Seasonal Water Yields
Flowering Plants
Deciduous trees allow more water to reach the soil and seep into streams by seasonally shedding leaves that lose water via evaporation.
Resin Protects Damage
Pines
Resin produced by conifer trees protects from mechanical or insect damage because it flows, then hardens to seal the wound site.
Nurse Logs Provide New Habitat
Western hemlock
Tall, wide trees in the forests of the Pacific Northwest serve as nurse logs to their seedlings after they fall, providing decades of water and nutrients as they slowly decay.
Bark Keeps Surface Cool Under the Sun
Plants
Bark of trees keeps surface cool by minimizing absorption of solar light and maximizing thermal emission
How Trees Lift Water With Little Effort
Plants
The structure of the cells in xylem passively moves water from roots to leaves through a system of chambers and valves, and filters out pathogens.
Storage of Organic Matter Plugs Carbon Leaks
Riparian habitat
Trees along rivers help retain carbon in an ecosystem by adding organic debris and slowing down water.
Sharp Claws Increase Vertical Agility
Squirrels
Sharp claws on squirrel feet increase vertical agility by giving strategic points of attachment while other body structures shift direction.
Trees Have Extreme Longevity
Great basin bristlecone pine
Bristlecone pines can survive for thousands of years in harsh environments by shutting down non-essential processes.
Burning Stimulates Flowering
Grass tree
Flowering of grass trees following a fire may be triggered by a huge release of ethylene gas as the trees burn.
Prevent Fatigue
When materials that comprise living systems are subjected to repeated loads, they can weaken over time. This is called fatigue and it can lead to cracks and eventually failure. However, fatigue doesn’t occur just anywhere on a material; the cracks usually start in areas subjected to elevated local stresses. Therefore, living systems often employ shapes, materials, and/or smooth transitions to decrease the potential for fatigue. An example of using shape is found in brown algae, an intertidal seaweed. Rather than being bent by the constant flow forces of waves and currents, its shape causes it to be pulled. This reduces stress by roughly 800 times compared to another species that bends with the flow, ultimately reducing structural fatigue.
High-Performance Biocomposites Inspired by Trees
Strong by Form
Strong by Form mimics the growth patterns of trees to fuse the sustainability of wood with the performance of advanced composites.
Giraffes Thrive Despite High Blood Pressure
Giraffe
Genes of giraffes maintain cardiac health despite high blood pressure by keeping thickened heart muscles supple.
Fatigue-Resistant Material Inspired by Lobster Underbellies
MIT
Structural material from MIT is a nanofibrous hydrogel arranged in a bouligand structure which helps mitigate damage from external forces.
Ultra-Flexible Single Crystal Electronics Inspired by Virus Tails
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Electronic system from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is made of crystals that increase stretchability.
Self-Deploying Robot Wings Inspired by the Ladybird Beetle
Seoul National University
Winged jump-gliding robot from Seoul National University utilizes a curved vein shape that allows for self-locking.
Acorn Weevil Snouts Bend To The Brink But Don’t Break
Acorn weevil
A complex arrangement of materials in the weevils' slender snouts make them strong and flexible.
Dense Bones Are Thin and Strong
Birds
Bird bones aid in attaining flight because they are thin and dense, not because they are lightweight.
Wings Fold Multiple Times Without Wear
Beetles
Wings of beetles fold multiple times without wear or fatigue by having resilin in key joints.
Thin Shells Resist Impact Loading
Heart urchins
The hard outer coverings of some sea urchins, called tests, allow local deformation that may resist impact loading by incorporating collagen-swathed sutures.
Plants Survive Repeated Drying and Rehydration
Lesser clubmoss plants
The cells of lesser clubmoss plants prevent deformation during repeated dehydration via small vacuoles filled with mechanical mixtures called colloids.
Top Pages So far for 2024
See what has been top of mind for AskNature visitors as the new year has taken off.
How a Camel’s Fur Coat Keeps It Cool
Dromedary camel
Camel fur and sweat glands combine to form a powerful temperature management system.
How Blood Flow Keeps Jackrabbits Cool
Black-tailed jackrabbit
The large ears of the jackrabbit are used in cooling, radiating heat via an extensive network of blood vessels.
The Beetles That Drink Water From Air
Darkling beetles
Darkling beetle wing covers and body postures help condense water from humid air.
Interacting Organisms Filter Water
Wetland ecosystems
Wetland plants, bacteria, and the physical environment work together to remove particles and pollutants
Wings Reduce Heat Loss
Penguins
Wings of penguins reduce heat loss by forming a countercurrent heat exchanger via the vascular design.
Pine Cones Open and Close in Response to Weather
Pines
A slight rise in humidity triggers pine cones to curl up their scales to prevent ineffective seed dispersal in wet weather.
Palm Trees Survive Strong Winds
Palm trees
Tree canopies avoid wind damage by changing shape to become more aerodynamic.
Chemicals in Oregano Act as Fungicide
Oregano
Volatile compounds found in oregano destroy fungi by breaking down their cell membranes.
Adhesive Is Both Strong and Flexible
Eastern oyster
Oysters build strong but flexible reefs using minerals in a sticky protein web.
Plumage Traps and Releases Air for Aquatic Launch
Emperor penguin
Micro-bubbles released from the Emperor penguin’s feathers act as a natural turbo boost, creating a lubrication layer around its body that reduces drag and enhances the bird's aquatic speed, propelling it from water to ice with graceful efficiency.