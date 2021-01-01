AskNature

four pale green eggs with dark brown spots rest in a nest of grass
Image: Maximillian cabinet / Shutterstock / Copyright © - All rights reserved

Biomimicry Youth Design Challenge

Biomimicry Institute

A free, hands-on, project-based learning experience and competition in which students work in teams to explore the wonders of the natural world and apply what they learn to create innovations that support a healthier planet. 

View Resource
Looking skyward through a bamboo forest

Biological Strategy Printables

Biomimicry Institute

If you need an offline version of AskNature's content, these pages have you covered.

View Resource
Students examine a plant specimen in lab classroom

Introducing Biomimicry in High School

Biomimicry Institute

This collection of activities provides a high school level introduction to the concept of biomimicry, along with instruction to support student use of the resources on the AskNature website to apply biomimicry to any design challenge.

View Resource

Biomimicry: Nature as Model, Measure, and Mentor

Cloud Institute for Sustainability Education

In this three-part lesson students explore what nature can teach us about the principles of sustainable design and reflect on applications to a problem in their home, school, or community.

View Resource

white and brown cuttlefish swims in waters with a black background
Biological Strategy

Layered Bone Holds Gas to Control Buoyancy

Cuttlefish

Cuttlefish control their buoyancy by changing the mix of liquid and gas within their multi-layered cuttlebone.
A cicada sits on a blade of grass with a parasitic fungus visible where its abdomen should be.
Biological Strategy

Fungus Turns Cicadas Into “Salt Shakers of Death”

Cicada

Parasitic fungus secretes behavior-modifying chemicals into cicadas that dramatically changes their sex drive.
a macro view of dragon fly wings against a blurry green background
Biological Strategy

Microstructure Offers Efficient Flight

Common skimmer

Wings of dragonflies offer highly efficient flight and lightweight characteristics due to a series of adaptive materials that form a very complex composite structure.
a large black spider with small white spots sits on its web against a green background
Biological Strategy

Granules Anchor Adhesive Proteins on Webs

Spiders

Glue droplets on orb-weaver spider webs resist slippage through adhesion, elongation under load, and force transfer due to granules.
brown white and black fowl bird stands on top of pike of sticks against a natural forest background
Biological Strategy

Birds Incubate Eggs With Heat From Compost

Mallee fowl

The nests of mallee fowl provide warmth for eggs by use of rotting vegetation and an insulating layer of soil.
close up photography of fungus on a tree branch
Biological Strategy

Saucer-like Structure Aids Spore Dispersal

Bird's nest fungus

The saucer-like top of a bird's nest fungus launches spore capsules by deflecting heavy raindrops that dislodge the capsules and disperse them.
A spotted salamander lays a clutch of eggs underwater
Biological Strategy

Algae Make Salamander Embryos Solar-Powered

Spotted salamander

Spotted salamanders exchange nutrients with internal algae to grow faster.

A bee hovers just above a flower, with its wings rapidly beating
Biological Strategy

Bees and Flowers Harness Static Electricity to Spread Pollen

Bees

Various structures build or concentrate charge to efficiently move pollen from flowers to bees (and back).
black and white x ray of a broken human clavicle
Biological Strategy

Bones Heal Themselves

Vertebrates (Mammals, Fish, Birds, Reptiles)

Bones maintain skeletal homeostasis by balancing the activities of osteoblasts and osteoclasts.

Desert locusts shift from a camouflaging color when solitary to a contrasting pattern that makes them stand out when swarming.
Biological Strategy

Social Changes Change Behavior and Appearance, Too

Desert locust

Swarming locusts eat toxic plants and change color as a warning to predators.
Biological Strategy

Wings Fold Multiple Times Without Wear

Beetles

Wings of beetles fold multiple times without wear or fatigue by having resilin in key joints.

a brown playpus seen from above with a dark brown bill swims though dark water
Biological Strategy

Platypus Bills Sense Motion and Electricity to Detect Prey

Platypus

Platypus bills integrate signals from two different sensory systems to better identify and track prey.
close up of a person with light brown eyes with warm light
Biological Strategy

Protein Protects Eye From Infection

Humans

Peptides found in the protein cytokeratin 6A in humans protect from microbial infection by inhibiting bacterial mobility.
close up view of white shells with ridges attached to a rocky surface
Biological Strategy

Mineral Crystals Enhance Rasping Power

Common European limpet

The limpet's radular teeth contain iron and silicon, forming a composite structure that enhances mechanical strength and efficiency in scraping algae from rocks.
African crested rat erects its fur and reveals specialized hairs that absorb toxins from roots they chew.
Biological Strategy

Hairs Wick Liquid

African crested rat

Fibril bundles in perforated cylindrical hair of African crested rat wick liquid by capillary action.
a brown moth with large antennae sits on a grass stem against a grassy background and blue sky
Biological Strategy

Moths Make Sense of Barely-There Scents

Moths

Moth antennae sense specific airborne molecules in minute concentrations.

red, black and yellow bacteria against black background
Biological Strategy

Adhesive Sticks Under Water

Caulobacter crescentus

Adhesive secreted by Caulobacter crescentus sticks to surfaces under water using glue made from sugar molecules.

underwater photograph of bubbles
Biological Strategy

Beetle Bubble Serves as an Underwater Lung

Aquatic beetle

A bubble attached to an African beetle allows it to breathe underwater by absorbing air generated by a fast-moving stream.
photograph of green plants and their roots in the reddish-brown dirt
Biological Strategy

Microbial Consortium Protect Plant Hosts From Harmful Pathogens

Bacteria

Plants recruit beneficial soil microbes to suppress disease-causing organisms.

close up photograph of orange and brown snake on a dark grey rock
Biological Strategy

Scales Minimize Abrasive Damage

Kenyan sand boa

Scales of the Kenyan sand boa minimize abrasive damage by exhibiting a gradient in hardness and elasticity.
Sleeping chinstrap penguin on a rocky beach in Antarctica
Biological Strategy

Penguins Sleep and Wake Thousands of Times a Day

Chinstrap penguin

Chinstrap penguins maintain near constant alertness by only sleeping for seconds at a time.
3D render of red blood cells flowing through a blood vessel
Biological Strategy

Heartbeat Pattern Creates Smooth Flow

Animals

The rhythm of beating hearts reduces the energy needed to circulate fluids by reducing the amount of turbulence.
Scanning electron micrograph of various symmetrical pollen grains
Biological Strategy

Nature’s Affinity for Symmetry

Common to all organisms

Symmetrical body plans are a form of efficiency given the rules of genetic coding.
Brain neuron illustration
Biological Strategy

Brains and the Emergence of Intelligence

Animals

Neural network structure and function result in information processing and learning.

close up eye level view of a snail with a dark background
Innovation: Academia

Coordinated Robot Swarm Inspired by Snails

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Domed robots mimic snail locomotion and suction capabilities to move separately and join together.

close up photograph of green mussels with white barnacles attached to shell
Innovation

Extraction Method Inspired by Mussels

Pennsylvania State University

The mussel-inspired nanocellulose (MINC) coating from Pennsylvania State University uses negatively charged ions to pull rare earth elements from water while using little energy.

Innovation: Industry

Functional Surface Finishing Inspired by Plants and Insects

Fusion Bionic

Fusion Bionic uses laser interference patterns to efficiently produce micro and nano textures on a wide variety of materials.

Tiger beetle on a leaf
Innovation: Industry

Colorful, Waterproof Textiles Inspired by Arthropods

Amphico

Amphico mimics the waterproofing strategy of springtails and the coloring of butterflies to produce easy-to-recycle performance clothing.

Mushrooms growing amid moss
Innovation: Industry

Construction Decomposition Inspired by Forests

Mycocycle

Mycocycle uses fungi to break down toxic petrochemicals and produce sturdy, lightweight mycelium byproducts.

close up photography of red tomatoes on green vine
Innovation: Industry

Natural Produce Preservative Packets Inspired by Plants

GreenPod Labs

GreenPod Labs mimics the natural chemical signaling in whole plants to keep harvested produce fresher for longer. 

Models of amino acids, which are the building blocks of enzymes
Innovation: Industry

Self-Degrading Plastics Inspired by Cellular Processes

Intropic Materials

Intropic Materials mimics the way chaperone proteins protect enzymes to create self-degrading plastics.

close up photograph of white sea sponge
Innovation: Industry

Modular Building Material Inspired by Sponges

Metavoxel

Metavoxel creates high-performance materials by mimicking the open cellular architecture of bone, wood, and sponges.

Owl in Flight
Innovation: Industry

Wind Turbine Tech Inspired by Owl Feathers and Maple Seeds

Biome Renewables

Biome Renewables adjusts the aeroacoustics of existing turbine blades to decrease turbulence and increase efficiency.

Twisting tree branch
Innovation: Industry

High-Performance Biocomposites Inspired by Trees

Strong by Form

Strong by Form mimics the growth patterns of trees to fuse the sustainability of wood with the performance of advanced composites.

An illustration of an enzyme binding to another molecule
Innovation: Industry

High-Powered Cleaners Inspired by Enzymes

Sudoc

Sudoc uses enzyme-inspired catalysts to rapidly break down toxins and complex chemicals in the environment, and then break down themselves as well.

Light reveals the textures on the iris of a human eye
Innovation: Industry

Sunblock Inspired by Compounds in Our Eyes

Sóliome

Sóliome produces non-toxic, biodegradable sunscreen based on the UV-protection provided by kynurenine molecules.

Earthworm in soil
Innovation

Burrowing Robot Inspired by Earthworms

Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia

The soft robot from the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia mimics the motion created by worms’ longitudinal and circular muscles.

attentive grey dog looking off to the side
Innovation: Industry

Mechanical Sniffer Inspired by Canines

National Institute of Standards and Technology

The ventilation system from the National Institute of Standards and Technology fits onto commercial detectors and both inspires and expires air to improve sampling flow dynamics.

Crustaceans
Innovation: Academia

Optimized Structural Materials Inspired by Cuttlefish and Mantis Shrimp

Georgia Tech

Structural material from the Georgia Institute of Technology is made of continuously embedded microstructures that increase the material's overall strength.

Innovation: Academia

Waterproof Adhesive Inspired by Brown Algae and Marine Mussels

University of Waterloo

Adhesive from University of Waterloo is a novel hydrogel composite that can bond dissimilar materials while submerged in water.

Innovation: Academia

Osmotic Microfluidic Device Inspired by Trees and Plants

MIT

Microfluidic device from MIT uses slow, steady osmosis and a sugar cube to continuously pump liquid. 

Innovation: Academia

Preventative Vision Screening Device Inspired by Octopus Vision

University of Bristol

Vision screening device from University of Bristol uses thresholds of polarized light to assess the presence (or lack) of macular pigments in human eyes, a fast method to diagnose future vision problems.

Innovation: Academia

Printable Electronic Material Inspired by Trees

Simon Fraser University

Electronic material from Simon Fraser University is made of a wood-derived cellulose that enables electronic devices to be recycled at the end of their usable lives.

octopus swimming in the ocean.
Innovation: Academia

Programmable Stretchable Surfaces Inspired by Octopuses

Cornell University

Stretchable surfaces from Cornell are made of extensible silicone with inextensible mesh that can instantly transform from a flat sheet to a 3D shape.

Innovation: Academia

Realistic Swimming Robot Inspired by Zebrafish

NYU

Swimming robot from NYU interacts with its surroundings to actively avoid obstacles and learn on its own.

Innovation: Academia

Search Algorithm Inspired by Arboreal Ant Trail Networks

Stanford

Algorithm from Stanford is parameterized by field data enabling it to quickly fix network disruptions.

remora fish swimming
Innovation: Academia

Waterproof Adhesive Disc Inspired by Remora Fish

Harvard & Beihang University

Adhesive disc from Harvard and Beihang University has thousands of fiber spinules on a rubber base that enables it to attach to a variety of surfaces underwater.

Innovation: Academia

Visual Speedometer Inspired by Pseudomonas Bacteria

Princeton University

Speedometer from Princeton University connects a bacterial flow-regulating and light-emitting genes to create a real-time visual flow meter.

Whales and dolphins

Close-up of two bottlenose dolphins at the water's surface
Biological Strategy

Juvenile Friendships Help Throughout Life

Bottlenose dolphin

Bottlenose dolphins develop lifelong friendships early on that will benefit them through shared information, cooperation, and other means.
a silver and gray dolphin jumps through the surface of a wave from above
Biological Strategy

Whistles Compensate for Underwater Sound Distortion

Dolphins

Dolphins send out broadband whistles and bursts of clicks to prevent messages from being distorted underwater.
Bottlenose dolphin lifting a shell at the water's surface
Biological Strategy

Peer-to-Peer Learning Spreads Innovations Rapidly

Bottlenose dolphin

New generations of bottlenose dolphins adapt to changing situations by learning from peers and not just mothers.
aerial photograph of whale catching prey in blue water
Biological Strategy

Bubbles Corral Prey

Humpback whale

Humpback whales control movement of prey by blowing spiraling nets of bubbles underwater.

a long finned pilot whale pokes its head out of the surface of the ocean
Biological Strategy

Skin Resists Microorganisms

Long-finned pilot whale

The skin of pilot whales resists microorganisms thanks to microscopic pores and nanoridges, surrounded by a secreted enzymatic gel which denatures proteins and carbohydrates.

water drips off the flukes of a humpback whale tail as it drops through the water surface
Biological Strategy

Tail Fluke Powers Swimming

Humpback whale

The tail fluke of the humpback whale breaks through the water as the tail is moved up and down, enabling powerful swimming.

a humpback whale breaks the surface of blue water showing it's mouth
Biological Strategy

Hairlike Fringe Filters Food

Blue whale

Baleen whales use fringed sheets of keratin to strain food from water before they swallow.

Gray Whale
Biological Strategy

Blood Vessel Network Prevents Heat Loss at Body Surface

Gray whale

The blood vessel network in the tongues of gray whales precools blood to avoid heat loss via counter-current heat exchange.

a pacific bottlenose dolphin swims in blue ocean water from above
Biological Strategy

Body Shape Reduces Friction

Bottlenose dolphin

The body of the dolphin has low friction in water by having an optimal length to diameter ratio.

a white underwater mammal resembling a dolphin breaks the surface of blue water with spray coming from it's blowhole
Biological Strategy

Deep Divers Manage Temperature

Cuvier's beaked whale

Veins and arteries of Cuvier's beaked whales manage heat through different configurations of counter-current heat exchangers.
Biological Strategy

Blubber Absorbs Heat

Bottlenose dolphin

The blubber of the bottlenose dolphin absorbs heat by acting as a phase change material

a humpback whale breeches above water, its underbelly to the sky and barnacles can be seen on its stomach and flippers
Biological Strategy

Flippers Provide Lift, Reduce Drag

Humpback whale

The flippers of the humpback whale channel flow and increase aerodynamic efficiency due to tubercles or bumps.

Biological Strategy

Baleen Tangles to Capture Prey

Bowhead whale

Baleen in throat of bowhead whale traps prey by tangling fringed edges together.

three dolphins break the surface of the sea in the sunlight
Biological Strategy

Chirps Carry Through Water

Chirps of dolphins carry through water because they are multi-rate, ultra-short wave forms.
close up photograph of two dolphins
Biological Strategy

Noise Stuns Prey

Spinner dolphin

The members of spinner dolphin pods stun and capture fish by emitting ultrasonic beams.
a humpback whale and calf swim underwater
Biological Strategy

Navigation Underwater

Whales and dolphins

Whales navigate with incredible accuracy underwater using Earth's magnetic fields.
dolphins swim in a pod underwater
Biological Strategy

Biosonar Gives an Accurate Imaging

High resolution biosonar of dolphins, bats and mole rats gives an accurate imaging by using real-time data processing.
close up photograph of a whale blowhole seen above water
Biological Strategy

Lungs Efficiently Expel Air

Lungs of whales efficiently expel air via powerful exhalations.
Innovation: Industry

Ventilating Shade Structure Inspired by Trees

FootstepFloor

The Fractal Shade from FootstepFloor uses fractal patterns to create well-ventilated sunshade and prevent radiant heat.

mycelium fungi spread out against brown wood
Biological Strategy

Underground Network Distributes Resources

Mycorrhizal fungi

Mycorrhizal network sustains diversity in a forest by transporting nutrients and water.

close up of red berries of the yew tree surrounded by narrow green leaves
Biological Strategy

Poison Protects Seeds

Yew

The seeds of yew trees are protected from being eaten by large animals because they contain poisonous compounds called taxanes.

close up a green pine tree with purple tones on the branches in the sunlight
Biological Strategy

Fluorophores Enhance Photosynthesis

The cuticular wax of the dwarf mountain pine enhances photosynthesis by using fluorophores that convert UV light into blue light that can be used for photosynthesis, even under low-light conditions.

Biological Strategy

Tornado-like Spinning Increases Seed Dispersion

Japanese maple

The leading edge of the tornado-like spinning maple seed provides a constant lift force, allowing seeds to disperse over a greater area.

green trees and white clouds on mountain during the day
Biological Strategy

Trees Absorb Water Directly From Clouds

Tropical montane cloud forest

Trees in cloud forests cope with the dry season by absorbing water from clouds directly through their leaves.

a large dark purple plant shaped like a pitcher sits on the ground, open for prey
Biological Strategy

Relationship Provides Nutrients

Mountain treeshrew

Nepenthes pitcher plants and treeshrews maintain a mutually beneficial relationship by exchanging nutrients.

brown broken tree trunk
Biological Strategy

Helical Wound Fibres Increase Toughness

Plants

Cellulose fibers in plant stems increase toughness by winding around tubes at an angle

Biological Strategy

Structure Distributes Stress

Scots pine

Trunks and branches of trees withstand external stresses through load-adaptive growth.

photograph of trees in front of a blue sky during the day
Biological Strategy

Roots Stabilize Trees Against Wind

Longleaf pine

Roots of longleaf pine protect from strong winds by forming both large anchoring taproots and a widespread lateral root system.

Biological Strategy

Vibration Firms Mud Nest

Apostlebird

The mud nest of the apostlebird is a sturdy home high in the trees, built using a jiggled-mud construction technique.

green leaves from a tree with yellow flowers are seen against a light sky
Biological Strategy

Leaf Color and Shape Enhance Cooling Effect

Sand drago

The cooling effects of shade trees in subtropical regions are most influenced by foliage density and leaf thickness, leaf texture, and leaf color lightness.

a tall Scots pine tree on a green hill agains a bright blue sky
Biological Strategy

Spiral Fibers Strengthen Tree Trunk

Pines

The trunks of pine trees withstands wind and snow via spiral growth.

a pine cone in development on a pine tree with a forest background
Biological Strategy

Structures Facilitate Pollen Dispersal

Pines

Air-filled sacs in the pollen grains of pine trees allow pollen to travel farther through the air

red, orange, yellow and green trees against a blue sky and white clouds
Biological Strategy

Deciduous Trees Allow Higher Seasonal Water Yields

Flowering Plants

Deciduous trees allow more water to reach the soil and seep into streams by seasonally shedding leaves that lose water via evaporation.

brown resin on brownish red tree
Biological Strategy

Resin Protects Damage

Pines

Resin produced by conifer trees protects from mechanical or insect damage because it flows, then hardens to seal the wound site.

a tree falls across a flowing river
Biological Strategy

Nurse Logs Provide New Habitat

Western hemlock

Tall, wide trees in the forests of the Pacific Northwest serve as nurse logs to their seedlings after they fall, providing decades of water and nutrients as they slowly decay.

moody close up image of pine tree bark
Biological Strategy

Bark Keeps Surface Cool Under the Sun

Plants

Bark of trees keeps surface cool by minimizing absorption of solar light and maximizing thermal emission

pink microscopic image of plant cells with against white background
Biological Strategy

How Trees Lift Water With Little Effort

Plants

The structure of the cells in xylem passively moves water from roots to leaves through a system of chambers and valves, and filters out pathogens.
a fallen tree sits across a stream during autumn with orange leaves scattered around the ground in the forest
Biological Strategy

Storage of Organic Matter Plugs Carbon Leaks

Riparian habitat

Trees along rivers help retain carbon in an ecosystem by adding organic debris and slowing down water.
squirrel gripping onto the trunk of a tree, body positioned horizontally, parallel to the ground
Biological Strategy

Sharp Claws Increase Vertical Agility

Squirrels

Sharp claws on squirrel feet increase vertical agility by giving strategic points of attachment while other body structures shift direction.

a twisted bristlecone pine tree rises through a forest in colorado
Biological Strategy

Trees Have Extreme Longevity

Great basin bristlecone pine

Bristlecone pines can survive for thousands of years in harsh environments by shutting down non-essential processes.
landscape photograph of a blue sky and trees next to a dirt road
Biological Strategy

Burning Stimulates Flowering

Grass tree

Flowering of grass trees following a fire may be triggered by a huge release of ethylene gas as the trees burn.
a massive oak tree grows in all direction from a thick, sturdy trunk covered in moss with vibrant green leaves
Biological Strategy

Buttressing Resists Uprooting

Common oak

Roots of broad-based trees with stiff trunks resist uprooting through compressive buttressing.
When materials that comprise living systems are subjected to repeated loads, they can weaken over time. This is called fatigue and it can lead to cracks and eventually failure. However, fatigue doesn’t occur just anywhere on a material; the cracks usually start in areas subjected to elevated local stresses. Therefore, living systems often employ shapes, materials, and/or smooth transitions to decrease the potential for fatigue. An example of using shape is found in brown algae, an intertidal seaweed. Rather than being bent by the constant flow forces of waves and currents, its shape causes it to be pulled. This reduces stress by roughly 800 times compared to another species that bends with the flow, ultimately reducing structural fatigue.

Twisting tree branch
Innovation: Industry

High-Performance Biocomposites Inspired by Trees

Strong by Form

Strong by Form mimics the growth patterns of trees to fuse the sustainability of wood with the performance of advanced composites.

Giraffes in Kenya
Biological Strategy

Giraffes Thrive Despite High Blood Pressure

Giraffe

Genes of giraffes maintain cardiac health despite high blood pressure by keeping thickened heart muscles supple.
Innovation: Academia

Fatigue-Resistant Material Inspired by Lobster Underbellies

MIT

Structural material from MIT is a nanofibrous hydrogel arranged in a bouligand structure which helps mitigate damage from external forces.

Innovation: Academia

Ultra-Flexible Single Crystal Electronics Inspired by Virus Tails

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Electronic system from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is made of crystals that increase stretchability.

Innovation: Academia

Self-Deploying Robot Wings Inspired by the Ladybird Beetle

Seoul National University

Winged jump-gliding robot from Seoul National University utilizes a curved vein shape that allows for self-locking.

brown beetle on green leaf
Biological Strategy

Acorn Weevil Snouts Bend To The Brink But Don’t Break

Acorn weevil

A complex arrangement of materials in the weevils' slender snouts make them strong and flexible.

pink bird on tree branch during the daytime
Biological Strategy

Dense Bones Are Thin and Strong

Birds

Bird bones aid in attaining flight because they are thin and dense, not because they are lightweight.

Biological Strategy

Wings Fold Multiple Times Without Wear

Beetles

Wings of beetles fold multiple times without wear or fatigue by having resilin in key joints.

a variety of sea urchin skeletons are seen throughout the frame
Biological Strategy

Thin Shells Resist Impact Loading

Heart urchins

The hard outer coverings of some sea urchins, called tests, allow local deformation that may resist impact loading by incorporating collagen-swathed sutures.
close up of a green grass with yellow conical tops against a blurry background
Biological Strategy

Plants Survive Repeated Drying and Rehydration

Lesser clubmoss plants

The cells of lesser clubmoss plants prevent deformation during repeated dehydration via small vacuoles filled with mechanical mixtures called colloids.
close up photograph of orange and brown snake on a dark grey rock
Biological Strategy

Scales Minimize Abrasive Damage

Kenyan sand boa

Scales of the Kenyan sand boa minimize abrasive damage by exhibiting a gradient in hardness and elasticity.

close up photograph of the fur of a brown camel
Biological Strategy

How a Camel’s Fur Coat Keeps It Cool

Dromedary camel

Camel fur and sweat glands combine to form a powerful temperature management system.
brown rabbit on brown grass field during the day
Biological Strategy

How Blood Flow Keeps Jackrabbits Cool

Black-tailed jackrabbit

The large ears of the jackrabbit are used in cooling, radiating heat via an extensive network of blood vessels.

Biological Strategy

The Beetles That Drink Water From Air

Darkling beetles

Darkling beetle wing covers and body postures help condense water from humid air.

photograph of swamp during the daytime
Biological Strategy

Interacting Organisms Filter Water

Wetland ecosystems

Wetland plants, bacteria, and the physical environment work together to remove particles and pollutants  

a black and white penguin with white lines around its eyes flaps its wings surrounded by snow in the sunlight
Biological Strategy

Wings Reduce Heat Loss

Penguins

Wings of penguins reduce heat loss by forming a countercurrent heat exchanger via the vascular design.
macro view of pine cone scales against a green background
Biological Strategy

Pine Cones Open and Close in Response to Weather

Pines

A slight rise in humidity triggers pine cones to curl up their scales to prevent ineffective seed dispersal in wet weather.
Palm trees showing crown reshaping in the wind.
Biological Strategy

Palm Trees Survive Strong Winds

Palm trees

Tree canopies avoid wind damage by changing shape to become more aerodynamic.
Picture of the oregano plant
Biological Strategy

Chemicals in Oregano Act as Fungicide

Oregano

Volatile compounds found in oregano destroy fungi by breaking down their cell membranes.

close up of oysters on the coast of virginia
Biological Strategy

Adhesive Is Both Strong and Flexible

Eastern oyster

Oysters build strong but flexible reefs using minerals in a sticky protein web.

emperor penguin launching out of the water
Biological Strategy

Plumage Traps and Releases Air for Aquatic Launch

Emperor penguin

Micro-bubbles released from the Emperor penguin’s feathers act as a natural turbo boost, creating a lubrication layer around its body that reduces drag and enhances the bird's aquatic speed, propelling it from water to ice with graceful efficiency.

